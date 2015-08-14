BRUSSELS Aug 14 Euro zone finance ministers
will discuss whether to agree a third bailout package for Greece
on Friday at their meeting in Brussels after the Greek
parliament voted to approve the terms.
The following are comments from ministers and officials:
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
"I'm actually quite confident that we can reach an agreement
today. The preparations have progressed well. We will see once
again how far the declarations of the summit have been
implemented, there are certain differences there."
"We have to see that we can get a clear, possibly binding,
commitment from the IMF. That's a prerequisite for us but we've
always said that has to be feasible. The IMF has its own rules
but we will have to find a way."
"I think that at the end of today we will have a result."
EU COMMISSION VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE EURO VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS
"We believe the programme provides a basis for strong
economic recovery provided it is fully implemented.
"There are a number of questions still to be resolved, in
terms of banking sector, in terms of financing needs. But we
believe the technical agreement, which has been reached,
provides a good basis for a political agreement today.
"IMF is on board as concerns programme conditionality. We
know that IMF has its own programme, but we do not expect a
formal decision on this today."
FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB
"There are a lot of nitty gritty issues to be solved today
but I would be very surprised if we don't get agreement today."
"We should be honest an open in the sense that there's a bit
of a Catch 22 that we need to solve. That is, the IMF wants to
be involved only if there is debt relief, we want the IMF to be
involved but we don't want debt relief. Some kind of solution
will have to be found."
"We will take it in three steps. Step number one is to come
to a solution today and agree on a sum which will be released
before August 20. Step number two will be a first review by the
institutions that will probably be in October, depending on the
political situation in Greece, and step number three to see how
to get the IMF involved."
DUTCH JUNIOR FINANCE MINISTER ERIC WIEBES
"IMF involvement is crucial for The Netherlands ... It's
still not clear to me that debt relief is necessary."
SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR
In a tweet: "Soft (debt) relief possible as a reward for
thorough implementation, not a precondition for the programme."
BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER JOHAN VAN OVERTVELDT
"We hope that we can get rid of some gaps which are still in
the gaps. Such issues are the restructuring of the banks, what
happens to the non-performing loans. There is some further
clarity needed on the conditionality and the sustainability of
the country's debt and the way it is calculated."
"It is certainly not a formality. This has to be it. It has
to be a programme which ends this situation, especially for the
Greek people. What we have is a huge step in the right direction
but is not yet completely comprehensive."
EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
"There is a long list of conditions on the basis of which
Greece will gradually get the support. We are not talking about
wiring 86 billion euros, we are talking about the first steps."
"There are some worries about recapitalising banks which
could be very expensive, the privatisation fund and a third
issue is the involvement of the IMF which is important for many
countries."
"It (the meeting) won't be short ... There will be
questions, there will be criticism, perhaps on issues that will
have to be clarified or improved.
"Debt sustainability is certainly a major point of concern,
certainly for the IMF. The IMF will also look at that and we
will look at it closely in October and hopefully we can make
sure that it is sustainable by then and give further guarantees,
if necessary, so that the IMF can come on board in October.
"The IMF won't decide before October. I think we will hear
today that the IMF is positive about the package."
Speaking earlier in Amsterdam:
"The fact that the Greek parliament has signed off on this
package, this far-reaching package for Greece, is good news but
the Eurogroup must also agree with it.
"We're going to look at the content, we're going to talk
about political trust ... That's still a factor of course with
Greece: can we trust that it's actually going to happen?
"If it appears that in reality nothing is happening then the
programme will be halted again very quickly."
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER MICHEL SAPIN
"We are here to decide after a very important job done by
the institutions and the Greek government which has taken on its
responsibility."
"In autumn, this coming October, we will debate what is
essential: a reprofiling of the Greek debt so that it's
sustainable, acceptable, and which allows the Greek economy, the
Greek budget, to breathe, to get back some oxygen, to recover
economic activity."
EU COMMISSION SPOKESWOMAN ANNIKA BREIDTHARDT
"We are encouraged by the strong vote this morning in the
Greek parliament and on this basis and the basis of the
ambitious agreement that was reached between the institutions
and the Greek authorities, a positive outcome is entirely
feasible today."
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Barbara Lewis, Alastair
Macdonald, Julia Fioretti and Alexander Saeedy in Brussels and
Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)