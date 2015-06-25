BRUSSELS, June 25 Euro zone finance ministers will work on a financing for reforms deal with Greece on the basis of a proposal from the creditor institutions as negotiations with Athens have produced no agreement - euro zone officials said on Thursday.

Euro zone finance ministers are to start talks in Brussels at 1330 CET (1130 GMT) on the basis of an offer agreed on in Berlin at the beginning of June between Germany, France, the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Find and the European Commission. In EU jargon it is called "aide memoire".

Also on the table will be a list of actions that Greece has to legislate before any money can be released to Athens, prepared by the creditors' institutions -- the IMF, the Commission and the ECB.

"The Eurogroup will work on the basis of the aide memoire and the list of prior actions. We have seen nothing from the Greek side," one euro zone official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)