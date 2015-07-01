* Eurogroup agrees no more talks with Greece till after
referendum
* Tsipras proposals on credit terms still not seen
satisfactory
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, July 1 The Greek government's attempt
to kick-start talks on a new credit package got short shrift
from euro zone finance ministers, who decided to put all
discussion with Athens on hold until after a referendum on
Sunday.
They took the decision in a scheduled conference call that
began an hour after leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
delivered another fiery condemnation of "blackmail" by creditors
and called again for Greeks to vote "No" to a bailout deal that
has in fact already been taken off the table.
"There will be no further talks in the coming days, not at
Eurogroup level, nor between the Greek authorities and the
institutions on proposals or financial arrangements," said Dutch
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup.
"We will simply wait now the outcome of the referendum on
Sunday and take into account the outcome of the referendum."
European leaders who have struggled to find accommodations
with Athens over five months now seem resigned, following its
default to the IMF and expiry of its previous bailout package on
Tuesday, to letting politics run their course.
Tsipras has said he will implement the will of the people,
but many in the EU question whether he can survive politically
if Greeks overturn current opinion polling and vote "Yes" out of
fear of losing access to the euro - a threat European leaders
have been making clear to them could follow from a "No" vote.
In the meantime, Greece's euro zone partners see no point in
talking further: "Let's not put the cart before the horse,"
tweeted Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir.
Several sources familiar with the hour-long conference call
said there appeared to be no dissent from that view. Even French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin, who had previously called for
negotiations to continue this week, said that following
Tsipras's latest speech there was no point in more discussions.
GREEK PROPOSALS
On Tuesday, with hours left before the expiry of a bailout,
Tsipras had written to request an extension on terms similar to
those offered by creditors last Friday but seeking important
concessions, including a continued VAT discount on islands.
Ministers have said the letter came to late for the bailout
to be extended. Euro zone sources said Tsipras's letter was not
discussed in detail on Wednesday but there was consensus that it
did not satisfy creditors' demands for action to control the
budget in return for further disbursements of funding.
"At this point we simply took note of these proposals,"
Dijsselbloem said.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said the Eurogroup
saw the proposals going "in the right direction".
EU officials say negotiating positions reached in the failed
process could be the basis for discussions to start on a new,
third, bailout for Greece. They have said the euro zone is
willing to consider Tsipras's request for a two-year loan and
also to look at offering Greece some debt relief.
"To get past the start, in any negotiations, Greece has to
draw up a realistic plan covering the actions needed to save the
economy and to commit to implement it," said Finnish Finance
Minister Alexander Stubb. "Unfortunately, this speech by Prime
Minister Tsipras today did not increase our confidence in the
Greek government's willingness to cooperate."
