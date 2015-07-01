* Euro zone ministers say loan talks depend on vote result
* Eurogroup agrees no more talks till after referendum
* New Tsipras proposals still not seen as satisfactory
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, July 1 Euro zone finance ministers
piled pressure on Greek voters and their government on Wednesday
by warning that negotiations on a new bailout would depend on
the result of Sunday's referendum on previous EU credit terms.
"We will come back to your request for financial stability
support from the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) only after
and on the basis of the outcome of the referendum," Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup, wrote to leftist Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is calling for a No vote.
The implication is that loan terms -- commitments from
Athens to tighten its budget and revamp its economy -- may be
tougher in the event of a No to the creditors than a Yes. EU
leaders have said this week that a No could jeopardise Greece's
use of the euro, while a Yes would show support for the EU.
The latter could, EU governments believe, end Tsipras's five
months in power and provide them an easier negotiating partner.
Dijsselbloem's one-page letter, published by EU officials,
was sent in response to a request from Tsipras for a new loan
which was briefly discussed by the Eurogroup in a conference
call on Wednesday evening. Ministers agreed to hold no more
discussions with Greece until after Sunday's vote.
They spoke just after Tsipras condemned "blackmail" by
creditors and called again for Greeks to vote "No" to a bailout
extension that in fact expired on Tuesday.
European leaders seem resigned, following Athens' default to
the IMF and the expiry of the previous bailout package, to
letting Greek politics run their course.
Tsipras has said he will implement the will of the people,
whatever the outcome, but many question whether he can survive
if Greeks overturn current opinion polling and vote "Yes".
In the meantime, Greece's euro zone partners see no point in
talking further. "Let's not put the cart before the horse,"
tweeted Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir.
Several sources familiar with the hour-long conference call
said there appeared to be no dissent from that view. Even French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin, who had previously called for
negotiations to continue this week, said that after Tsipras's
latest speech there was no point in more discussions.
GREEK PROPOSALS
On Tuesday, hours before the expiry of the bailout, Tsipras
had written to request an extension on terms similar to those
offered by creditors last Friday but seeking important
concessions, including a continued VAT discount on islands.
Ministers have said the letter came too late for the bailout
to be extended. Euro zone sources said Tsipras's letter was not
discussed in detail on Wednesday but there was consensus that it
did not satisfy creditors' demands for action to control the
budget in return for further disbursements of funding.
"At this point we simply took note of these proposals,"
Dijsselbloem said in a separate statement.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said the Eurogroup
saw the proposals going "in the right direction".
EU officials say negotiating positions reached in the failed
process could be the basis for discussions to start on a new,
third, bailout for Greece. They have said the euro zone is
willing to consider Tsipras's request for a two-year loan and
also to look at offering Greece some debt relief.
But after Tsipras's latest fiery denunciations of his
European partners to his home audience, patience is thin.
"Greece has to draw up a realistic plan covering the actions
needed to save the economy and to commit to implement it," said
Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb. "Unfortunately, this
speech by Prime Minister Tsipras today did not increase our
confidence in the Greek government's willingness to cooperate."
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Peter Graff and
Gareth Jones)