BRUSSELS, July 5 There are no plans for an
emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece on
Monday after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of
a bailout deal with international creditors, a euro zone
official said on Sunday.
Asked whether a meeting of the Eurogroup was planned for
Monday, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters: "No way. (The ministers) would not know what to
discuss."
The European Commission had no immediate comment on the
early results, which showed a 60-40 'No' vote against the
conditions of a cash-for-reforms deal to keep the country
afloat, which the leftist Greek government rejected this month.
