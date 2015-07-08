STRASBOURG, July 8 Following are comments from
lawmakers at European Parliament on Greece a day after euro zone
members gave the country until the end of the week to offer new
proposals in return for loans to keep it from crashing out of
the single currency bloc.
DONALD TUSK, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL (CLOSING
SPEECH)
Today we need unity not because unity is a beautiful idea
but because it is indispensable to take concrete decisions.
Without unity on Greece, we will wake up in four days in a
different Europe. This is really and truly the final wake-up
call for Greece but also for us, our last chance.
The last chance procedure has just started. President
Dijsselbloem received while we are debating here the formal
Greek request for the ESM programme as we agreed yesterday. I
hope that this is a good sign, a good omen for tomorrow, I hope.
ALEXIS TSIPRAS, GREEK PRIME MINISTER (CLOSING SPEECH)
I would like to inform you, that indeed, in Greece, from the
past there are things that are not correct and we have to get
rid of those. For example early retirements. We were the first
to take the initiative to say that we want to get rid of this
very early retirements in a country which is in such dire
financial straits.
We need to reform and our commitments for fiscal adaptation
so we can have surplus rather than deficit. It goes without
saying we are committed to that. But we want the right to choose
on the burden share-out where we distribute the burden and I'm
sure most of you would agree on that.
I would like to say that we all understand this debate is
not exclusively about one country. It's about the future of our
common construction, the euro zone, and Europe.
And two conflicting strategies about the future of European
integration come face to face here. We all have to shoulder our
responsibilities here. I really want to make this clear. We have
ideological differences, we are divided on issues, but this is a
crucial time to combine our forces.
All of the political forces in Greece came around, the
leaders, came around the same table, and we came up with a
framework, on the basis of which tomorrow, we are going once
again to come up with some specific proposals, for a fair and
sustainable solution, which will be about fair reforms as well.
To conclude, I would like to make the following point. Many
spoke about a Greek tragedy. Well, I respect the laws which
govern the EU and euro zone. We can't proceed without laws.
But one of the most important Greek tragedies was Sophocles,
who wrote Antigone, and he taught us there are times when the
greatest law of all human laws is justice for the human being.
That's something we have to remember.
RYSZARD LEGUTKO, MEP FROM CONSERVATIVE GROUP ECR
Something is rotten in the state of Greece, but something is
rotten in the EU too. In the beginning there was the original
sin of the currency union and today we are reaping its fruits.
I have an impression of a piece de theatre that has been
unfolding before our eyes. Nothing really is what it seems. The
Greeks want help and at the same time they want to have a free
hand apparently not knowing the old saying that "he who pays the
piper gets to call the tune". They organise a referendum which
was and at the same time was not about what it was reported to
be about.
In Greece-EU relations we have witnessed a number of final
rounds of talks and we know that the word 'final' does not mean
final. It means something else. We heard the currency unionists
speak about Greece but what they have in mind is the monetary
union and they want to help the monetary union and seeing it as
the crucial debate. They say that once Greece is out the entire
construction, said to be so magnificently stable and firm, will
fall into pieces. Either one or the other.
So if this piece de theatre continues I think we will be
more and more confused about who and what we are trying to save.
Are we trying to save the currency union, Greek society, the
credibility of the government, the creditors, the reputation of
Angela Merkel, or the infallibility of ever closer-union? We
certainly cannot save all of these. There will be some
casualties.
DIMITRIOS PAPADIMOULIS, MEP FROM TSIPRAS'S SYRIZA PARTY
A united Europe without Greece is like a child without a
birth certificate. The Greek people don't want a Grexit, 80
percent don't want it. It would produce a huge cost in economic,
social and geopolitical terms.
All of us, urgently, by Sunday, have to do what needs to be
done, whatever it takes, as Mr. Draghi says, so we see the word
Grexit wiped out of EU vocabulary for ever.
MARINE LE PEN, LEADER OF FRANCE'S NATIONAL FRONT
Greece must negotiate its way out of this steel clamp.
NIGEL FARAGE, LEADER OF UK INDEPENDENCE PARTY UKIP
There is an irreconcilable cultural difference between
Greece and Germany, between the North and the South. The
European project is beginning to die. There's a new Berlin Wall
and it's call the euro.
It would be madness, sir, to continue on this course.
Greece was very brave.
They will give you no more, these people (euro authorities).
Frankly, if you've got the courage, you should lead the Greek
people out of the euro zone with your head held high.
GUY VERHOFSTADT, HEAD OF THE LIBERAL GROUP ALDE
The choice you have is very simple. How do you want to be
remembered? As an electoral accident who made his people poorer
in his country? Or do you want to be remembered Mr. Tsipras as a
real revolutionary reformer in the tradition of Trikoupis and
Venizelos? That is the choice to make. And I know what your
people want, 80 percent of your people want to stay in Europe
and in the euro zone. So show what you can do and show you're a
real leader and not a false prophet.
ALEXIS TSIPRAS, GREEK PRIME MINISTER
I find myself here only a few days after the resounding
verdict of the Greek people, after a decision we took to give
the floor directly, to ask the Greek people directly, for the
their views and be an active part of the negotiations affecting
their own future. A few days after these negotiations we've now
been given a mandate to redouble our efforts to get a socially
just and economically sustainable solution to the Greek problem,
without repeating the mistakes of the past which condemn the
Greek economy to a period of never-ending impasse of austerity
which trapped our economy in a recessionary vicious circle.
Let me assure the house that, quite apart from the crisis,
we will continue with our reform undertakings. Let's not forget
that for the past five years the Greek people have made a
tremendous effort for adjustment but this has exhausted the
resilience and the patience of the Greek people.
We demand an agreement with our neighbours but one which
gives us a sign that we are on a long-lasting basis exiting from
the crisis, which will demonstrate that there's light at the end
of the tunnel.
The proposals we have made to our partners are credible
reforms with an acceptable degree of burden sharing without
recessionary effects. We need to ensure the medium term funding
of our country with a development and growth programme because
otherwise we won't exit from this crisis. Our prime objective
must be to combat unemployment and to encourage
entrepreneurship.
I am not one of those politicians who claim that those
responsible for the woes of Greece have been wicked foreigners.
Greece has got to the verge of bankruptcy because for many many
years, the governments of Greece have been creating a
clientelist governments, they have strengthened the hands of
corruption, they have created and nurtured a nexus between
political and economic power.
They have allowed tax evasion to run riot and it's not
right. In accordance with a survey by Credit Suisse, 10 percent
of Greeks currently have 56 percent of the national wealth and
10 percent in a time of austerity, they have not shared the
pressure.
This is a major injustice and the programmes, the bailout
programmes have not made things better. They were supposed to
bring about reforms but those reforms have not made things
better, on the contrary they have made things worse. We were
supposed to bring about reforms but those reforms have not, and
too, the tax collection mechanisms which collapsed under the
excessive zeal of enlightened terrified national officials.
None of the reforms have helped when it comes to the nexus
between the political establishments, the oligarchs and the
banks in that three-sided ring. None of the reforms have
improved the functioning, the efficiency of the mechanisms of
the state which have now become inured to working in the selfish
interests, the vested interests rather than the common good.
European history is a history of conflict but conflict
leading to compromise, it's also a history of convergence and
enlargements, it is a history of unity and not divisions, and
this is why we talk about a united Europe and let us not allow
it to become a divided Europe.
At this time, we are called upon to produce a productive and
fair compromise which will avoid a break-off in negotiations and
this is in line with the traditions of European Union.
All of us have taken the measure of the situation and I
believe that together we can rise to this historical challenge.
DONALD TUSK, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL
Our inability to find an agreement may lead to the
bankruptcy of Greece and the insolvency of its banking system.
And for sure it will be most painful for the Greek people. I
have no doubt that this will affect Europe, also in the
geopolitical sense, if someone has any illusion that it will
not, they are naive.
The stark reality is that we have only four days left to
find an ultimate agreement. Until now I've avoided talking about
deadlines but I have to say it loud and clear that the final
deadline ends this week. All of us are responsible for the
crisis and all of us have the responsibility to resolve it. As
Plutarch once said: To find fault is easy, to do better is
difficult. I hope doing better is not as difficult as Plutarch
once thought. Let us prove him wrong.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Foo Yun Chee, Alastair
Macdonald and Barbara Lewis)