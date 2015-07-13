BRUSSELS, July 13 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem was re-elected on Monday as president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, EU officials said in a statement.

Dijsselbloem will serve another two-and-a-half year term as chair of the powerful body of 19 ministers who set the economic policy agenda for the single currency bloc and is currently handling the Greek debt crisis.

Centre-left politician Dijsselbloem's only challenger was Spain's centre-right Economy Minister Luis de Guindos. The Dutchman had been widely expected to be re-elected, not least after he had steered Greece toward a bailout at the weekend. (Reporting By Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)