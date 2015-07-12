BRUSSELS, July 12 The Eurogroup of finance
ministers offered their leaders a choice of wording on Sunday if
a deal cannot be struck on a bailout for Greece - giving Athens
a "time-out" from the euro zone and possible debt writeoffs.
A four-page document from the ministers, being reviewed at a
summit of euro zone leaders and seen by Reuters, concludes a
long list of conditions for Greece to get a programme -- most of
them apparently agreed to by Athens -- by offering two possible
conclusions, both contained within drafters' square brackets.
The first is that a bailout from the euro zone is approved.
The second reads: "In case an agreement could not be reached,
Greece should be offered swift negotiations on a time-out from
the euro area, with possible debt restructuring."
That wording closely echoes a position paper presented to
the Eurogroup on Saturday by German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Alastair Macdonald;
Editing by Louise Ireland)