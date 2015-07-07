GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong earnings power global shares higher
* Wall Street seen opening lower after Nasdaq hits record Monday
BRUSSELS, July 7 The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will meet on Saturday to review Greece's proposals for a new bailout loan, EU officials said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Wall Street seen opening lower after Nasdaq hits record Monday
BERLIN, May 2 A deal on reforms struck between Greece and its lenders is an "important intermediate step", a spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that more clarity was, however, still needed on issues like Greece's primary surplus.