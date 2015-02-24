BRUSSELS Feb 24 Euro zone finance ministers
urged Greece on Tuesday to broaden its list of reform measures
as a condition for extending its bailout by international
lenders for the next four months.
The ministers, collectively referred to as the Eurogroup,
said in a statement that they had agreed to submit Greece's
proposals for approval by member states, some of which will need
parliamentary votes.
"We call on the Greek authorities to further develop and
broaden the list of reform measures, based on the current
arrangement, in close coordination with the institutions in
order to allow for a speedy and successful conclusion of the
review," the Eurogroup statement said, referring to a review set
to be concluded by the end of April.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)