BRUSSELS Nov 3 Unused euro zone funds earmarked
for bank recapitalisation in Greece could be used in a new
credit line for Athens after the country exits its euro zone
bailout at the end of the year, a senior euro zone official said
on Monday.
Greece has some 11 billion euros in a special fund that was
set up to recapitalise Greek banks, but results of the European
Central Bank Asset Quality Review and stress tests showed that
only a fraction of that sum will be needed.
"What is left over from the recapitalisation buffer could be
used in such a programme or credit line," the senior official
said on condition of anonymity.
