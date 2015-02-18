BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
ATHENS Feb 18 Greece's government confirmed it would ask on Wednesday for an extension to its loan agreement with the euro zone, which it distinguishes from its full bailout programme.
"Let's wait today for the request for an extension of the loan contract to be submitted by Finance Minister (Yanis) Varoufakis," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Greece's Antenna TV when asked if an initial draft text rejected at this week's meeting of euro zone finance ministers would form the basis of the proposal.
"All along deliberations are going on to find common ground, we want to believe that we are on a good path. We are coming to the table to find a solution."
He reiterated that the government would not back down on issues that it considers "red lines" or non-negotiable issues. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.