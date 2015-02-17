BRUSSELS Feb 17 Greece intends to ask for an
extension of its loan agreement with the euro zone on Wednesday,
a source in Brussels said, distinguishing this from the
country's full bailout programme.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said that
Athens would request up to a six month extension but the
conditions were still under negotiation.
The new government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has
refused to seek an extension of Greece's bailout programme which
expires on Feb. 28, rejecting its requirements that austerity
policies be imposed.
However, Tsipras has made a distinction between the full
bailout programme and the issue of Greece's debts. "A loan
agreement is different from a bailout," Tsipras told lawmakers
from his left-wing Syriza party in Athens earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp)