ATHENS Feb 19 Greece's loan extension request
submitted on Thursday includes a pledge to maintain "fiscal
balance" over the six-month interim period while it negotiates
with euro zone partners on a long-term growth and debt reduction
deal, the government said.
"The government, true to its commitments, did not ask for an
extension of the bailout," a government official said.
"We submitted a proposal that respects the popular mandate,
defends society's dignity and at the same time can be acceptable
to our partners."
In its proposal submitted to the euro zone, Athens said it
is seeking the extension to give it enough room needed without
the threat of "blackmail and time deficits" to draw up a new
agreement with Europe for growth over 2015-2019.
Greece wants that growth deal to also include a debt
reduction deal along the lines of a pledge by euro zone finance
ministers in 2012 for further debt relief, the official said.
The proposal also includes a pledge by Athens to take
measures to tackle tax evasion, corruption, fight a
"humanitarian crisis" in Greece and kickstart the economy.
