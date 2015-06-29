By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, June 29
TORONTO, June 29 Fairfax Financial Holdings
, which bet on a successful turnaround in Greece in
2014, stands to take a hit from a Greek default, but one-time
gains and other factors are likely to soften the blow, RBC said
in a note on Monday.
Analyst Mark Dwelle said that despite the spiraling Greek
crisis, he did not expect a significant reduction to Fairfax's
book value in the second quarter since certain writedowns have
already been booked.
Fairfax shares were down just 1.8 percent at C$629.46 even
as Canada's S&P/TSX composite index fell more than 1.9
percent as investors fretted about the risk of a Greek exit from
the euro.
Fairfax Chief Executive Officer Prem Watsa had told Reuters
on June 19 that Fairfax's exposure to Greece would be "very
manageable" even if a debt deal fails to materialize.
"We don't see this as being too much of a concern," he said,
noting writedowns already booked on the value of equity stakes
and the fact that the investments make up only a small part of
Fairfax's overall portfolio.
Fairfax was not immediately available for comment on Monday
on its exposure in the event of a default, as the breakdown in
talks between Greece and its creditors pushed the country closer
to a default on its loans and possibly out of the currency bloc.
LIMITED EXPOSURE
Dwelle estimates that Fairfax owns Greek sovereign bonds
with a carrying value of about $179 million that were purchased
during the 2012-2013 debt crisis. He puts Fairfax's equity
exposure in Greece at about $500 million.
Fairfax last year became a key player in the bailout of one
of Greece's largest lenders, Eurobank Ergasias, after
it bought a 13.6 percent stake in the bank. The Toronto-based
firm boosted its position in April, buying another 151 million
shares for 14.4 million euros ($16 million).
Fairfax has also bet on two other Greek companies, real
estate investor Grivalia Properties and industrial
group Mytilineos. Both stocks have fallen because of
the uncertain Greek debt deal.
Fairfax also bought the Greek arm of European home
improvement retailer Praktiker for about $25 million
in 2014.
"We wouldn't expect any of these investments to be fully
written off," said Dwelle. "It's likely that all have at least
some residual value, and Fairfax doesn't have any present
liquidity needs which would force it to recognize losses via a
sale."
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)