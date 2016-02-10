ATHENS Feb 10 Greek farmers on Wednesday vowed
to step up action against a controversial pensions reform bill,
spurning an appeal from the country's prime minister to
negotiate plans which have triggered mass blockades across the
country.
"We will only examine the possibility of a dialogue with the
prime minister if he rescinds the (pension reform) bill," said
Vangelis Boutas, a representative of a farmers alliance of 65
groupings across Greece staging protests.
Earlier, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was willing
to enter talks with farmers on ways to correct any perceived
shortcomings in the pension reform bill.
Thousands of farmers are threatening to descend on Athens
with their tractors on Feb. 12 against the reforms which will
force them to substantially increase social security
contributions and pay more tax.
