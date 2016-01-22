By Lefteris Papadimas
| KASTRO, Greece
KASTRO, Greece Jan 22 Three years ago, a young
Greek opposition politician named Alexis Tsipras clambered onto
a tractor to give a rousing speech to hundreds of cheering
farmers blockading the roads, vowing to 'crush' harsh reforms
that he said were leading nowhere.
But now, as the prime minister who had to promise fresh
austerity in return for a new multi-billion euro bailout last
year, on pain of ejection from the euro zone, Tsipras would not
be so welcome in the tractor convoys once more vowing to bring
Greece to a standstill.
"Tsipras is a liar," spat Yiorgos Kostakiopoulos, a father
of three blockading the Kastro junction about 100 km northwest
of Athens, who said his livelihood growing wheat and cotton was
threatened by plans to overhaul the state pension.
"He was here with us, told us that he would fight with us
for a dignified income for us and our children. He lied, he
imposed more taxes than all the others put together."
Up to 350,000 people who declare farming their sole activity
will see their contributions to a national insurance scheme
triple if reforms proposed by Tsipras's leftist-led government
are adopted.
The bill is designed to save 1.8 billion euros this year,
and is key for the first review of Greece's EU-led bailout,
which the coalition wants to conclude swiftly so that it can
open talks on long-term debt relief.
But approval of the bill, likely to come to a vote early
next month according to government officials, is far from
certain, with wavering leftist lawmakers from farming regions
threatening to cancel out Tsipras's three-seat majority.
UNAFFORDABLE SHORTFALL
The Labour Ministry says more than 80 percent of farmers
declare an annual income of less than 5,000 euros, implying that
in some cases they are understating earnings and contributing
less than they should be.
As a result, the state now covers about 90 percent of
farmers' pensions, something it says it cannot afford in the
face of massive unemployment and lower social security
contributions.
But the farmers argue that they have already been hit
particularly hard by broader reforms, including an abolition of
fuel subsidies and hefty increases in taxes on fertiliser and
animal feed.
At least one leftist lawmaker has said he will reject the
reform and others are demanding changes. The main opposition and
other smaller parties have vowed to vote against.
The government says it is open to changes but that, without
any reform, farmers will be left without a pension.
"We are ready to make corrections ... provided however we do
not yield from the basic principle that we cannot have
second-class citizens," said Labour Minister Georgios
Katrougalos.
"We cannot leave farmers without a pension."
But 40-year-old Yiota Karamani, sitting atop her tractor in
Kastro, said she was already in arrears on her contributions,
and that the planned increase would spell disaster.
"My home, our fields are mortgaged to the bank ... I
couldn't even afford to get presents for my three children at
Christmas," she said.
"If Tsipras wears trousers, he should revoke these measures
or quit. He was here, with us ... and he lied."
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)