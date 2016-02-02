* Greek farmers step up blockades

* Bulgaria says Greek internal problems shouldn't spill over

* Greeks on warpath over pension reforms

SOFIA/ATHENS, Feb 2 Farmers threatened traffic chaos across Greece on Tuesday as tractors blocked the country's borders and main motorways over plans to revamp the pension system, a key demand of lenders on the indebted country in return for aid.

From the borders of Macedonia where migrants crowded waiting for a chance to move further into northern Europe, to the borders with Bulgaria, hundreds of tractors blocked key transit points.

At the main border with Bulgaria, a queue of trucks waiting to cross into Greece was reported to be 14 kilometres long, with some drivers waiting about 28 hours.

"There are hundreds of trucks blocked on the Greek and the Bulgarian side, there might be thousands," a police official who declined to be named told Reuters.

"They (farmers) haven't let trucks pass since yesterday, they are only permitting private cars and buses."

Farmers have been sporadically blocking motorways across the country for about two weeks, incensed over terms of pension reform which will see them triple their social security contributions over the next four years.

The move is part of a wider overhaul to cut 1.8 billion euros off Greece's pension system this year, and a key element of an international bailout of up to 86 billion euros Athens signed up to last year.

Greek labour unions have called a national strike on Feb. 4.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov held a telephone call with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and urged him to take steps and provide a corridor for transit passage of trucks that are blocked along the Greek-Bulgarian border, the Bulgarian government press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He underlined that internal problems should not become a reason to breach the right for free movement of people and goods and appealed to Prime Minister Tsipras to take measures, including securing a corridor for transit transport," the statement said.

Borisov told Tsipras over 1,800 trucks are blocked on the two sides at Bulgarian-Greek checkpoints, with transport companies are facing huge losses.

Bulgarian national radio said the truck queue on the main border crossing reached 14 km.

"We are hostages of the Greek situation," the radio quoted a driver who has been waiting for hours at the checkpoint. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Lefteris Papadimas in Athens; writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Ralph Boulton)