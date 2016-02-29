ATHENS Feb 29 Greek farmers started withdrawing
from road blockades on Monday after getting assurances from
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that his government would try to
get a better pension deal for them with the country's foreign
creditors.
The pension reform is a key term of Greece's third bailout
and one of the main sticking points in talks with European Union
and International Monetary Fund inspectors assessing its
progress on fiscal targets and structural reforms.
"Today we are officially ending the road blockades," Yannis
Tourtouras, the head of farmers blockading roads near the border
crossing with Bulgaria, told Reuters. "We are tired and we don't
want to burden the rest of the country's residents."
Farmers have been blockading border crossings and national
roads intermittently for over a month demanding that the
left-led government takes back a pension reform plan which
triples their social security contributions.
Last week, Tsipras sought to soften the deal by offering tax
breaks and a longer, five-year transition period for the higher
contributions. But the concessions need to be discussed with the
international lenders.
Tourtouras said farmers would continue with city rallies and
tax office occupations, awaiting the final details.
"We'll be outside parliament, with our tractors, if they
submit a bill which does not satisfy our demands," he said.
Tsipras, who has a three-seat parliamentary majority and has
seen his popularity sliding, wants to conclude the bailout
review swiftly and start talks on debt relief to convince Greeks
that their sacrifices are paying off and lure back investors.
Deputy euro zone finance ministers were scheduled to discuss
Greece's progress later on Monday.
EU inspectors were likely to return to Athens for the review
as early as this week, but the International Monetary Fund -
which projects a wider than initially estimated fiscal gap by
2018 and believes a debt relief is necessary - "was not as
cooperative", a government official said.
Athens has promised to trim its annual pension spending by
1.8 billion euros this year, or 1 percent of economic output.
"No amount of pension reforms will make Greece's debt
sustainable without debt relief, and no amount of debt relief
will make Greece's pension system sustainable without pension
reforms," IMF's Poul Thomsen said earlier this month.
