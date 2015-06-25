BRUSSELS, June 25 Euro zone finance ministers
discussed rival proposals presented by both Greece and its
creditors on Thursday, and both texts came in for criticism from
participants, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told
reporters
"Interestingly, several colleagues disagreed and criticised
not only our text but also the text of the institutions,"
Varoufakis said after the Eurogroup meeting to discuss a deal to
keep Greece afloat.
He said Greece's EU and IMF creditors would consider the two
proposals again and continue discussions with the Greek
government until a solution is found.
"We shall continue our deliberations, the institutions are
going to look again at the two documents - our documents and
their own, there will be discussions with the Greek government,
and we'll continue until we find a solution," he said.
