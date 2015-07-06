ATHENS, July 6 Greece's chief negotiator in aid talks with international creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, is the government's top candidate to become finance minister following the resignation on Monday of Yanis Varoufakis, a senior government official said.

Varoufakis' successor is due to be named after a meeting of political leaders that got under way at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).

