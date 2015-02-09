ATHENS Feb 9 Restructuring Greece's debt and
lowering its targeted primary budget surplus will be among
non-negotiable "red lines" for the country during negotiations
with European partners, a senior finance ministry official told
reporters on Monday.
Dealing with Greek banks' growing problem of bad loans is
another red line, the official said ahead of key meetings in
Brussels this week to discuss Greece's future.
Athens will ask for a bridge agreement until June 1 that
includes the return of 1.9 billion euros in profit made by the
European Central Bank and other central banks on Greek bonds,
the official said.
The official also confirmed that Athens had asked for the
ceiling on the issuance of short-term Treasury bills to be
raised by 8 billion euros so the country can fund itself in the
coming months until a comprehensive deal is found.
Greek banks have already hit the 15 billion euro cap for
T-bills. The official also reiterated that Athens wanted its
primary budget surplus for the year cut to 1.5 percent of GDP
rather than the 3 percent it is required to hit at present.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)