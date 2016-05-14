* Athens hopes to finish bailout review on May 24
* Gov't says debt relief steps key to winning back investors
* Tsipras sees possible early bailout exit before 2018
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, May 14 Greece will return to credit
markets next year if the country's international creditors offer
debt relief measures at a crucial May 24 meeting of euro zone
finance ministers, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told a
newspaper on Saturday.
The cash-strapped country, which has been cut off from
global debt markets since 2014 and agreed a third multi-billion
euro bailout last July, started talks with lenders earlier this
week on how to make its debts more manageable.
Tsipras's government aims to conclude a review of its
progress on bailout-linked reforms at the May 24 meeting, a step
that would unlock the next tranche of funds in time to meet
repayments to the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) as well as state suppliers.
The leftist leader, re-elected in September on promises to
mitigate the impact of austerity on crisis-weary Greeks, also
hopes for progress on easing its debt burden, which is set to
reach 182.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year,
according to European Commission forecasts.
"If we achieve what we seek for the debt on May 24, we will
return to the markets in 2017," he told Realnews newspaper.
"We might exit the bailout once and for all a lot before the
programme expires in August 2018," Tsipras added.
Greek finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said last year a
long-term commitment to debt relief from euro zone countries was
key to restoring investor confidence, and that Athens could
return to bond markets by the end of 2016.
Greece's 10-year bond yields fell below 8
percent for the first time in more than six months on Tuesday
after euro zone finance ministers offered debt relief to the
country from 2018. They soared to almost 19
percent at the height of the country's debt crisis in mid-2015.
Treasury bills are currently Greece's main source of
short-term funding.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told
the Kathimerini newspaper that Greece and its lenders were very
close to concluding the review on May 24 but no deadline has
been set.
Greece last week voted pension and tax reforms, part of a
package agreed under its bailout. Dombrovskis said Athens now
needed to legislate the remaining measures and contingency
reforms which the country will not have to implement unless it
falls short of its fiscal targets.
Tsipras's government is expected to submit a bill on the
pending reforms and secure a parliamentary approval before the
Eurogroup meets to wrap up the review.
The package will probably include a set of indirect tax
hikes, setting up a new privatisation fund, regulations on Greek
banks "bad loans" and the contingency reforms.
Dombrovskis said euro zone finance ministers aimed to
specify a "road map" on the debt relief measures at the May 24
meeting to secure the IMF's participation in the Greek bailout
rather than finalise a full three-stage debt relief programme.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Helen Popper)