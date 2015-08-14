Aug 14 The European Commission has made
provisions for a further 6.04 billion euros ($6.73 billion) in
bridge financing for Greece in case the planned third bailout
for Athens is not ready as quickly as hoped, according to an EU
paper seen by Reuters.
Around 4.4 billion euros should be used to make debt
repayments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the
European Central Bank (ECB), while 1.67 billion should be used
to exempt non-euro zone countries from liability.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet in Brussels on
Friday to discuss a third financial rescue that Greece has
negotiated with its creditors.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
