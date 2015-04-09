HELSINKI, April 9 Greece could be forced to
leave the euro zone soon if it fails to meet the conditions laid
down by the Euro Group to receive further funding, the newspaper
Helsingin Sanomat said, quoting a secret memorandum by the
Finnish finance ministry.
According to the memo dated March 27, Finland's government
must prepare for the possibility that Greece will run out of
cash before the end of June.
"Very difficult political decisions" regarding Greece may
need to be taken before that time, the memo said, according to
the newspaper. Those include whether Greece can remain part of
the single currency area.
Greece can only be provided further funding and loans if it
completes the reform program as agreed, it added.
The finance ministry was not available for comment.
A Greek government official told Reuters on Thursday that
Greece will pay a 450 million-euro ($485 million) loan
instalment to the International Monetary Fund.
