HELSINKI, July 16 Finland's parliament voted on Thursday for negotiations for a new bailout deal as well as talks on new bridge financing for Greece, Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said.

The Grand Committee, which acts on behalf of the parliament's 200 MPs and is responsible for giving the government any mandate to negotiate on aid for Greece, approved the government's request. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; editing by Alistair Scrutton)