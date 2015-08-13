HELSINKI Aug 13 Finland is ready to participate
in Greece's third bailout loan deal, Finance Minister Alexander
Stubb said on Thursday.
"We have come a long way during the summer. The future of
euro was at stake.... but now we've got a solution and will live
with it," Stubb told reporters after the parliament's grand
committee voted to support the Greek deal.
He added that it was important for the country that the
International Monetary Fund stayed involved in the process.
Finland, known for its hard line towards EU bailouts, last
month favoured temporary Greece exit from the euro bloc, but
later said it would not alone stand against a bailout deal.
