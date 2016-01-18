ATHENS Jan 18 Greek Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos said on Monday Athens would be willing to discuss
pension reforms with the IMF, provided it had assurances a
review of bailout reforms was concluded in a timely manner.
"If we do not conclude it in a timely manner this programme
cannot come to fruition," Tsakalotos told a news conference.
"Time for us is precious... if the assessment is swiftly
concluded, we can move swiftly to a discussion on debt
(relief)," Tsakalotos told a news conference, referring to
contacts he had in European capitals last week."
"We will not follow the practice of past governments, of
endless discussions on assessments."
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)