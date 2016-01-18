(Updates throughout, adds detail)
ATHENS Jan 18 Greece is willing to discuss
pension reforms with the International Monetary Fund provided it
receives assurances that a review of its bailout programme will
be concluded "in a timely manner", the finance minister said on
Monday.
Greece's international lenders - the IMF and the European
Union - are widely expected to launch a review this week of the
reforms Athens has adopted as part of a bailout package it
clinched last year to avert bankruptcy. Technical teams are
already in Athens.
"We are even ready to discuss the pension reform, as long as
the IMF wants to conclude this discussion in a timely manner,"
Euclid Tsakalotos told a news conference.
Pension reform is a particularly sensitive issue for the
leftist-led government. It has presented a plan which increases
social security contributions and recalculates future pensions
but has also promised to protect pensioners on whom entire
households can sometimes depend.
"It is very important for us that there is no further
reduction in pensions," Tsakalotos said, adding that the IMF had
"higher demands" than other lenders on such reforms.
The minister toured six European capitals last week on a
charm offensive to convince Greece's EU partners that it
deserves a positive assessment of its reform efforts.
The review, if concluded sucessfully, could pave the way for
discussions on debt relief that Greece has long sought, coax
back investments and help its crippled economy return to growth.
"Time for us is precious... if the assessment is swiftly
concluded, we can move swiftly to a discussion on debt
(relief)," said Tsakalotos.
Athens has promised to cut public sector spending and
increase efficiency under the terms of the international
bailout, its third since 2010.
The reform programme requires Athens to pare some 1.8
billion euros from its pension bill this year, a red flag for
Greek workers who have declared a national walkout on Feb. 4.
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Gareth Jones)