ATHENS Feb 23 New reforms to pensions and
income tax that Greece will have to undertake to qualify for
more loans will have no "net" fiscal impact, its finance
minister said on Thursday.
The minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, told parliament the "basic
parameters" of the agreement with its international lenders
brokered on Monday were already broadly known. He did not
elaborate any further.
Athens and its creditors - euro zone member states and the
International Monetary Fund - agreed on Monday to resume talks
on Greece's long-stalled bailout review, but only after Greece
accepted to examine reforms for 2019 onwards.
Tsakalotos' comments confirmed remarks by Greek officials
earlier this week that the reforms would be "fiscally neutral".
"Even though you may have expected us to take two, or four,
or six or eight measures, there will not be a net fiscal
impact," Tsakalotos told opposition lawmakers.
"Some may lose out, but some will gain. Some whom we do not
assist at present - and we should help them - will gain," he
said.
Tsakalotos said the government would do all it could to
ensure that taxpayers who suffered a bigger hit would get
something in return.
Lenders, who are extending a credit line of 86 billion
euros to Athens, need to sign off on a review of bailout
progress before releasing fresh funds. They have repeatedly
expressed misgivings over a lopsided tax system where a small
pool of taxpayers are supporting a growing contingent of
pensioners.
Greece is edging closer towards reducing its tax-free
threshold, which currently stands at 8,600 euros per annum, and
pension reforms in return for tax breaks on property taxes and
VAT, according to government officials.
"We never said the tax system (we have had) for 40 years was
the best," Tsakalotos said.
