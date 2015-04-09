Fitch Rates Old Mutual's Debt Programme Senior 'BBB-'/Tier 2 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual Plc's (Old Mutual, Issuer Default Rating BBB/Stable) GBP5 billion debt programme a 'BBB-' rating for senior debt and a 'BB' rating for Tier 2 subordinated debt. The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specifi