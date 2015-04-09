BRIEF-Reysas REIT Q1 net result turns to loss of 13.2 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 13.2 million lira ($3.74 million) versus profit of 9.5 million lira year ago
PARIS, April 9 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday that his government was not ready to sign any deal just to get the next loan tranche from its creditors but needs to agree an appropriate level for its primary surplus, an investment package and a serious discussion about debt.
Greece is "very keen" to sit down with its partners and agree on reforms, said Varoufakis, speaking in Paris. "At the same time we need a fiscal plan that makes sense" (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual Plc's (Old Mutual, Issuer Default Rating BBB/Stable) GBP5 billion debt programme a 'BBB-' rating for senior debt and a 'BB' rating for Tier 2 subordinated debt. The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specifi