By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, April 24
NEW YORK, April 24 Greek Foreign Minister Nikos
Kotzias said on Friday he respects Germany just not German
politics, nor the way Berlin views Greece's economy, which faces
the prospect of running out of money if it cannot agree to new
bailout terms with creditors.
Kotzias is part of the leftist government that took over in
January after an anti-austerity campaign promising to roll back
reforms and cutbacks agreed by the prior government to improve
Greece's finances.
Kotzias said Greece and its euro zone partners need to
compromise on creating political policies that will foster
growth and allow the country to pay its debts.
Asked if he is simply asking the rest of Europe to trust
Greece, he said: "No. To be pragmatic. Trust is a very important
thing but they have to be pragmatic."
"Do they want to support us to have growth... or do they
decide to have Greece struggle, to punish Greece and to create
an example of what happens to a country that has a left
government," Kotzias said at the end a four-day visit to
Washington and New York.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Brussels on Thursday
that everything must be done to prevent Greece from going into
bankruptcy.
However, Friday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers in
Riga brought a stark warning to Athens that its leftist
government will get no more aid until a complete economic reform
plan is agreed.
Greece has scraped up enough cash to meet its obligations,
but faces a big test on May 12 when it is due to pay a 750
million euro payment to the International Monetary Fund. Now the
question is how long could it last without fresh funds.
He further dismissed talk the 19-nation euro zone currency
area could better handle a Greek default now versus the
financial crisis that resulted in a Greek bailout of 240 billion
euros.
"It is like a game of chicken, but not the kind of game you
know. What our friends are forgetting is that we don't have gas
to move... We like to come back to compromising and at the end
we will do it," said Kotzias, a fluent German speaker.
"So you are not giving a solution to Greece, you press the
Greek government? What can be the solution? Golden Dawn is
coming. Nobody has an interest in that, so that is why they will
find a solution," said Kotzias, highlighting the far-right
political party that is the third largest in parliament.
GAS PIPELINES
Greece hopes to fill its coffers by building pipelines, most
likely filled with Russian gas bound for Europe.
Russia last year aborted the $40 billion South Stream
pipeline via Bulgaria after European Union objections.
Kotzias said a technical group will meet in May to discuss
financing and logistics for a pipeline that passes through
Turkey, Greece, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia,
Serbia and then into Hungary and perhaps include Austria.
According to a Russian calculation, an investment in the
Greek portion of the pipeline could be between $2 billion and
$2.5 billion, Kotzias said.
He stressed western companies and banks rather than the
Russian government would fund the pipeline building under EU
rules.
As for money Greece might collect in advance on future
profits from the pipeline's operations, Kotzias said the
Russian's told Greece it was a figure close to what Bulgaria
would have earned from South Stream.
"I'm not very sure exactly, but it is about $5 billion,"
Kotzias said.
U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein travels to Athens in two
weeks offering an alternative and potentially broader pipeline
plan that would also include Albania and Bosnia, Kotzias said.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Michael Perry)