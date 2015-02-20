BRUSSELS Feb 20 A draft text on extending
Greece's bailout from its international creditors proposes
prolonging the programme by four months rather than a previously
suggested six, officials from Greece and other euro zone states
said on Friday.
One euro zone official also said a draft that was now under
discussion by finance ministers included a requirement for
Athens to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all
the policy measures it planned to take during the remainder of
the bailout period, to ensure they complied with conditions.
