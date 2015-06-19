BRATISLAVA, June 19 French President Francois
Hollande said on Friday Greece and its international creditor
must press on with talks aimed at clinching a deal that averts a
debt default while being in line with European Union rules.
"It is very important that talks continue and this
discussion reaches a compromise solution and that compromise
solution must be according to European rules," Hollande said,
speaking through an interpreter at a joint news conference with
Slovak President Andrej Kiska in Bratislava.
Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to
try to avert a Greek default as Athens and its international
creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
Gareth Jones)