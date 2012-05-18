PARIS May 18 Greece's European partners took too long to help the country and the goal must now be to spur economic growth as well as cutting the debts of the euro zone country, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday.

"Greece needs to revive its economy. There are unused (EU) structural funds and what's needed now is help to secure that revival alongside putting its accounts back in shape," he told France Inter radio.

"We waited too long before helping Greece. This has been going on for two years now and only gets worse," he said.