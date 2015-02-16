(Adds quote on Greece debt deal)
PARIS Feb 16 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Monday that Germany's firm stance on Greece's debt
position was right in some ways, but the euro zone must also
respect the change of government in Greece.
"The Germans are right from a certain point of view," Sapin
said on France 2 television. "Greece, not the government of
today, the country, signed a number of agreements. They must
respect those agreements independently of the change of
government. But the Greeks say, and they are right, I support
them, 'we have just changed government, so we are not going to
do everything as before.'
"What we have to do is to find a way of functioning
together."
Sapin was speaking ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers later on Monday at which Greece's finance minister and
his euro zone peers and ECB President Mario Draghi will discuss
how to proceed with Greece's bailout programme, which runs out
on Feb. 28.
Asked about the chances of a deal being reached at the
talks, Sapin said "thankfully," but he declined to quantify
them.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a radio
interview on Monday that he was not very optimistic for an
agreement.
"From what I've heard about the technical talks over the
weekend, I'm very sceptical, but we will get a report today and
then we'll see," he said.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Yann LeGeurnigou; Editing by
Nicholas Vinocur and Susan Fenton)