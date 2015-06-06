POITIERS, France, June 6 France's finance
minister said on Saturday a cash-for-reform proposal from
international creditors rejected by Greece was negotiable and
Athens should offer an alternative to a proposed cut in pension
benefits that it has denounced.
"No one ever said - neither the (lending) institutions nor
the (euro zone) countries - that it was take-it-or-leave-it,
that it was an ultimatum," Michel Sapin told Reuters on the
sidelines of a ruling Socialist Party congress.
Asked if the long-running negotiations could fail over the
pensions issue, he said: "Yes, but the Greek side has arguments
which are not without legitimacy. They should make different
proposals to try to achieve the same overall economic balance."
His conciliatory comments contrasted with angry statements
from other European Union officials warning Greece that Europe
had gone as far as it could to help Athens.
