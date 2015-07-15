(Adds details)

PARIS, July 15 France's parliament overwhelmingly backed a new bailout plan for Greece on Wednesday, with mainstream conservatives voting with President Francois Hollande's ruling Socialists en masse despite sharp criticism of the way he handled the frantic talks.

In what was only a consultative ballot, some 412 of the 481 lawmakers who voted came out in favour of the deal, which offers a potential new financial lifeline to Greece in exchange for promised reforms.

"I'll be voting in favour," said Christian Jacob of former President Nicolas Sarkozy's party Les Republicains.

But he added: "It will be a vote of extreme vigilance because the French people would not understand if once again the Greek government fails to stick to its promises."

Jacob was sharply critical of Tsipras, calling him "a careless tightrope walker" who by his own admission did not believe in the deal and had made his country's financial situation far worse.

He also criticised Hollande's claim to have played a key role in brokering the deal, and his championing of Tsipras.

"He took the risk of putting in peril the stability of the Franco-German partnership to give a few little guarantees to the extreme French left," Jacobs said.

Opening the debate, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the agreement made clear that euro zone governments would seek to "lighten" Greece's debt load.

Earlier on Wednesday, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron both played down a warning by the International Monetary Fund that Greece would need more debt relief than that offered by European governments so far, saying that was already France's view.

"The IMF is saying the same thing as we are ... we cannot help Greece if we maintain the same debt reimbursement burden on the Greek economy," he told BFM TV.

Sapin said he understood that the IMF was calling for debt relief but not an outright haircut.

An IMF study, first reported by Reuters, said EU countries would have to give Greece a 30-year grace period on servicing all its European debt, including new loans, and a dramatic maturity extension - or else make annual transfers to the Greek budget or accept "deep upfront haircuts" on existing loans.