* Hollande warns of risk that euro zone will break up
* Germany insists no more negotiations before referendum
* Berlin plays down suggestion of policy rift with Paris
By Mark John and Ingrid Melander
PARIS, July 1 France wants the euro zone to push
for a deal with Greece before Sunday's referendum, President
Francois Hollande said on Wednesday, in comments that differed
sharply from those of German leaders.
While the divergence in their public statements reflected
different domestic political contexts, they came amid rising
tension after Athens announced a referendum for Sunday on
bailout terms offered last week by European creditors, and
defaulted on its debt to the IMF.
"(A deal) must be found before the referendum, it wouldn't
have much sense afterwards," Hollande said.
"If it doesn't happen, if we have to wait for a referendum,
there is always a risk ... of entering a period of turmoil and
the unknown. It's better to be sure than to leap into the void."
"It is our duty to keep Greece in the euro zone. That
depends on Greece ... But it also depends on us. As a European,
I don't want the euro zone to come apart, I am not into
intransigent comments, into brutal rifts," Hollande said.
He made his comments hours before euro zone finance
ministers were to hold their second conference call on Greece in
two days, but also before Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a
defiant television address urging Greeks to vote "No" on Sunday
and insisting this would not mean quitting the euro.
In contrast to Hollande, Merkel said on Wednesday that,
although the door for talks with Greece remained open, this
could not happen before the referendum. Her finance minister,
Wolfgang Schaeuble, added that an overnight proposal from
Tsipras offered no new basis for talks.
"AUSTERITY VS GROWTH"
Despite falling on opposite sides of the "austerity vs
growth" debate that has divided Europe since the financial
crisis, Paris and Berlin have together insisted over the past
few months that Athens must engage in reform to unblock aid.
But while Berlin has increasingly toughened its public
stance, Paris has stepped up warnings on the risks that failure
to strike a deal would entail for the euro zone as a whole.
Hollande is under pressure from the left wing of his
Socialist Party to show he is doing all he can to help Tsipras.
A grouping of rebel Socialists called "Maintenant La Gauche"
("Now The Left") issued a statement on Tuesday implicitly urging
the Greek people to vote "No".
Since Tsipras's leftist government came to power in January,
France has cast itself in a mediating role - but has had little
to show for its efforts so far.
Meanwhile it is in Merkel's interest to play tough in front
of her ruling conservatives and German voters frustrated with
what they see as Greek prevaricating.
German government sources have in recent days characterised
the French stance as "going through the motions".
Even if there were a deal that Merkel could back, she would
now need to convince a sceptical national parliament to back new
negotiations on a brand new bailout package to Greece involving
debt issued by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the
zone's crisis resolution agency.
Whether or not France genuinely believes a deal can be
pulled out of the bag before Sunday, Hollande was set to depart
on Wednesday on a three-day trip to Africa. Finance Minister
Sapin, who was due to accompany him, opted to stay home instead.
Asked by RTL radio if Germany's tough stance was making it
harder to find a deal, Sapin refused to blame Berlin, saying the
hardest line was coming from small EU countries that had already
gone through painful reforms and had a lower standard of living
than Greece.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris, Catherine
Lagrange in Lyon and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)