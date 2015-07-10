(Adds quotes, context)
MADRID, July 10 Greece's last-minute proposals
to secure an aid deal could meet the expectations of the
country's euro zone partners, French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Friday, adding that Athens' long-term debt was
unsustainable.
Speaking at a conference during a visit to Madrid, he said
he was reasonably optimistic a deal would now be reached.
"There have been several significant changes that have been
proposed by the Greek government that allow us to think that the
level of reforms are of a nature that could meet expectations,"
Macron said.
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras offered its EU and
IMF creditors concessions shortly before midnight on Thursday to
try to save the country from bankruptcy, including plans for
more tax hikes and pension reforms.
Greece's parliament votes on the proposals on Friday, while
the lenders' backing is crucial for euro zone leaders to support
the plan at a summit on Sunday.
Macron said discussions needed to broach the issue of
restructuring Greece's sovereign debt which he said was clearly
unsustainable in the long term.
France is the most powerful country among the group of euro
zone states that have been pressing hard for a deal to keep
Greece inside the euro zone, while a second group led by Germany
has been more sceptical.
