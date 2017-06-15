LUXEMBOURG, June 15 France wants international
lenders to reach a deal on Greek debt relief when they meet on
Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, noting
France's proposal to link debt relief to Greek economic growth
developments was still on the table.
"My proposal, the French proposal, is of course still on the
table and we are here in Luxembourg, with full determination to
find an agreement for the Greek people. I am really eager to
find an agreement because it is in the interest of all the
parties, all European parties," Le Maire said.
"I think it is the right moment, I think it's really time
to find an agreement and it's time for everybody to make a move,
a slight move in the right direction," he told reporters on
entering a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece.
