PARIS Feb 17 French Prime Minister
Francois Fillon said on Friday that everything must be done to
avoid a Greek default which would be painful for Europe, though
he noted that there were some voices within the German
government which diverged from this opinion.
"We must do absolutely everything to ensure there is no
default in Greece. That would be dramatic for the Greeks
themselves and dramatic for Europeans," Fillon told RTL radio.
Asked if there was a difference of opinion with Germany over
this point, he said: "There is no divergence with the Chancellor
(Angela Merkel), who absolutely shares our position, but we hear
people sometimes in Germany express different opinions...within
the German government."
"The Greeks have promised very important reforms ... The
Europeans now have to keep their commitments. The bankers have
agreed to waive 70 percent of the value of their bonds, the
Europeans now have to keep their promises," he said. "To play
with the default of Greece is very irresponsible."