PARIS Feb 20 French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin said that all the elements were in place to
reach an agreement on Greece at a meeting of eurozone finance
ministers on Monday.
"All the elements are in place...both with the bankers,
private sector creditors, and public sector creditors, the
states and central banks," Baroin told Europe 1 radio.
"That is what I will plead for as minister of finance today.
I think we should take account of everything that has been done
in recent weeks by the Greek government, and by political
parties both on the left and the right."
"It cannot wait any longer...Greece has debt payments in
March and could find itself in bankruptcy, something which
France has been trying to avoid for the last 18 months."
Baroin also said that a special escrow account to earmark
funds to be used for Greece's debt servicing would help to give
confidence to investors.