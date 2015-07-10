PARIS, July 10 France's European affairs
minister said the latest proposals by Greece for reforms to
reach a deal with its international creditors were credible and
serious, and called on its euro zone partners to give their
support.
"It is a very significant moment for Greece, but also for
Europe," Harlem Desir told Radio Classique on Friday, according
to a transcript provided by the French radio station.
"The proposals which have been put forward are all serious,
credible, comprehensive."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has offered last-minute
concessions to try to save his country from bankruptcy,
including plans for more tax hikes and pension reforms.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Editing by Mark John)