PARIS, March 18 France's finance minister on
Wednesday urged all sides to be careful about the words they use
when speaking about the Greek debt crisis, saying that this was
key to avoid an accidental euro zone exit.
"France will be do everything it can to avoid an accident
and I believe that what we will do will avoid it," Michel Sapin
told lawmakers.
"But no one can be categorical on this and this is why, on
both sides, people must control their language because, in this
area, accidents are often due to bad choice of words rather than
bad behaviour."
Tensions are high between Germany and Greece. Germany's
finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, has accused the new Athens
government of destroying all trust in Greece and has said he
could not rule out an accidental exit of the country from the
euro zone.
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Brian Love)