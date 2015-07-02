PARIS, July 2 A "no" vote in Greece's referendum
on cash-for-reforms proposals could lead to Athens leaving the
euro zone, while its euro zone partners would immediately get
back to working on a deal if the outcome was "yes," French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.
France had led a diplomatic push to reach a deal before
Sunday's referendum but gave up when Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would press
ahead with the vote, Sapin said.
"You cannot reach a deal with someone who tells you 'No',"
he said of the Greek government. Euro zone finance ministers all
agreed on that stance in a conference call that followed
Tsipras's comments, Sapin told iTELE in an interview.
France wants Greece to stay in the euro, he said.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Marine Pennetier; Editing by
Laurence Frost)