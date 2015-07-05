PARIS, July 5 French far-right leader Marine Le
Pen welcomed the early results of the Greek referendum on terms
for a bailout from Europe as initial tallies showed the 'No'
camp leading with results still being counted.
Le Pen, the leader of the anti-immigration, anti-euro
National Front party, said in a statement that the anticipated
result was a victory against "the oligarchy of the European
Union".
"This 'No' from the Greek people must pave the way for a
healthy new approach," said Le Pen.
"European countries should take advantage of this event to
gather around the negotiating table, take stock of the failure
of the euro and austerity, and organise the dissolution of the
single currency system, which is needed to get back to real
growth, employment and debt reduction."
Le Pen's star has been on the rise in France and in Europe
in the past year since her National Front party performed well
in European parliamentary and French regional elections. Surveys
suggest she could make the second-round run-off in the 2017
presidential election, if not win outright.
She has sought to capitalise on discontent over Socialist
President Francois Hollande's handling of the economy and rising
unemployment, and has made Europe's management of the Greek
crisis a particular target for critique.
Her party's platform supports the end of the common currency
zone and a return to more national-based policies on everything
from immigration to the economy.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Digby Lidstone)