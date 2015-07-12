BRUSSELS, July 13 Two official French sources
denied a report by a senior European Union official on Monday
that France could give Greece a bilateral loan to help it over
an immediate funding crunch pending agreement on a third bailout
for Athens.
The EU official said a bilateral loan from Paris was one
option under discussion to help raise some 7 billion euros that
Greece needs by July 20 to avoid defaulting on a bond redemption
to the European Central Bank, which could force the ECB to end
funding for Greek banks.
Other options included paying out about 3.4 billion euros in
profits from the ECB's holdings of Greek bonds that were
returned to member states, and tapping a 60-billion-euro fund
held at the European Commission known as the European Financial
Stability Mechanism, the official said.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing
by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)