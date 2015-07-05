AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 5 Greece and international creditors must find a compromise in the country's debt crisis and not count only on support from the European Central Bank, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.

Speaking as Greeks voted in a referendum over whether to accept more austerity, Macron said Greece and its creditors had to find a compromise based on reforms while also making its debt burden more sustainable.

"Whatever the vote, we must starting tomorrow respond with political discussions to create a framework," Macron said at an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France.

"It's not about taking refuge behind the ECB and others that have already done more than enough," he added.