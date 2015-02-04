PARIS Feb 4 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
voiced confidence on Wednesday that Athens could work with
international partners to reach an agreement, saying its debt
burden must be made manageable.
"The debt must become viable, this is what we must discuss,"
he said in a statement after talks with French President
Hollande in Paris, adding that he had put "realistic" proposals
to EU partners in meetings over the past few days.
"I am convinced we can work together to get out of the
crisis in Greece and to help Europe overcome the crisis," he
said, adding France should play a key role in what he termed a
necessary switch to growth-oriented policies in the region.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by Mark John; editing by
Brian Love)